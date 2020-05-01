Rajinikanth Starrer 'Muthu': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Quick links:
Muthu is a popular Tamil-language flick. Helmed by K. S. Ravikumar, it stars Rajinikanth and Meena in the lead roles. Muthu is an adaptation of the 1994’s Malayam flick Thenmavin Kombath. It revolves around the life of a loyal servant, Muthu, who works for Zamindar Malayasimman. The latter’s uncle plots to capture the whole family’s wealth leading to conditions that reveal Muthu’s identity as the real owner of properties.
Released in 1995, this flick emerged out to be successful. Moreover, it became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films at the time. Its dubbed Japanese version came out in 1998 and the country’s audience loved the flick. We have compiled some of the interesting facts about Rajinikanth’s Muthu that you must know.
