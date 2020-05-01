Rajinikanth Starrer 'Muthu': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Muthu is a popular Tamil-language flick. Helmed by K. S. Ravikumar, it stars Rajinikanth and Meena in the lead roles. Muthu is an adaptation of the 1994’s Malayam flick Thenmavin Kombath. It revolves around the life of a loyal servant, Muthu, who works for Zamindar Malayasimman. The latter’s uncle plots to capture the whole family’s wealth leading to conditions that reveal Muthu’s identity as the real owner of properties.

Released in 1995, this flick emerged out to be successful. Moreover, it became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films at the time. Its dubbed Japanese version came out in 1998 and the country’s audience loved the flick. We have compiled some of the interesting facts about Rajinikanth’s Muthu that you must know.

Here are interesting facts abotu Rajinikanth starrer Muthu

Muthu marks the first collaboration between Tamil star Rajinikanth, music composer A. R. Rahman and the filmmaker K. S. Ravikumar. They are considered as the big Rs in the Indian film industry.

The makers planned to dub Rajinikanth’s Muthu in Japanese, which came out in 1998. The Japanese audience could not get enough of the flick and it emerged successful there.

#映画史に残るカッコ良い登場シーン



そりゃラジニ先生のこれですよ



Oruvan Oruvan 1995 Muthu / Super Star Rajinikanth https://t.co/838hAJ1rAs — ぷらん★ (@plainchant1974) April 28, 2020

After the release of Muthu, Rajinikanth gained innumerable overseas fans. Moreover, most of his following came from Japan.

The popular Bollywood song Deewana Deewana from 1996 action flick Jung was inspired by the tuneful Thilana Thilana from Rajinikanth’s Tamil film Muthu. Later on, the feet-tapping song was dubbed in Hindi language and titled Rangeela Rangeela.

Also read: When Rajinikanth's Movies Clashed With Kamal Haasan And Mahesh Babu Starrers

Also read: Rishi Kapoor No More: Rajinikanth Heartbroken At Demise Of 'dearest Friend'; Issues Post

In every scene from Muthu where Rajinikanth takes out his foldable horsewhip, a different sound effect follows the action.

Also read: 'Hum', 'Chaal Baaz' Among The Several Bollywood Films That Star Rajinikanth; See List

Also read: Time When Powerhouses Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan & Big B Starred In A Film Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.