Rajinikanth Thanks Friends & Fans 'for All The Love' On Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran actor Rajinikanth who expressed his happiness on receiving Dadasaheb Phalke award took to Twitter and thanked his friends from the industry for showering their love. The Petta actor who will receive the honour on May 3, was touched by the heartwarming greeting and blessings that were poured on him. He thanked 'eminent political leaders, film fraternity friends & colleagues' for taking out time and blessing him with their heartiest wishes.

Rajinikanth pens gratitude note for friends, colleagues

Apart from industry stalwarts, the actor also thanked his fans from across the world and India for sending him his prayers and wishes on the special day. Rajinikanth penned his deep gratitude towards all in a tweet and wrote, "For all the love, greetings & wishes I’ve received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues, well-wishers, media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks."

Earlier, on April 1, the actor had expressed his gratitude to the Government for the honour, while mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Information & Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. The 70-year-old also acknowledged the people who contributed to his journey, mentioning his brother, bus driver, as well as former co-star Kamal Haasan and DMK's Stalin.

He had thanked PM Modi who he addressed as ‘respected & dearest’, and Javadekar. Calling the honour as ‘prestigious’, he stated that he ‘sincerely’ decided it to the people who have been a part of his journey. Apart from this, he even shared a statement in Tamil while sharing excerpts from his journey.

My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty ðŸ™ðŸ» — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021

"I thank the Central government, PM Modi for bestowing me with the greatest honour of Indian cinema. I want to take this moment to thank my bus driver Raj Bahadur, who was the first person to spot any talent in me, and my brother Chandranarayana Rao Gaikwad for helping me through all the struggling times, when I was rock-bottom and in poverty, and for making the biggest sacrifices in life to help me fulfill my dreams. I'm forever indebted to you. I remember my guru Balachander who groomed me and instilled confidence and for making me an actor and a hero," his statement read.

The 70-year-old actor who is also a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in the past has a career spanning over four decades in which the actor has appeared in over 160 films.

(Image credit: PTI)