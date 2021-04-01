Rajinikant's Aide RA Arjunamurthy Thanks Centre As Superstar Wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award

India Makkal Munnetra Katchi (IMMK) president RA Arjunamurthy on April 1 thanked the central government for presenting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Rajinikanth, of whom he is an aide. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the prestigious award will be presented to “one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema”. While Javadekar lauded the Indian actor’s contribution to the industry, IMMK founder congratulated Rajinikanth on achieving the milestone.

Being Rajinikanth’s close aide, Arjunamurthy told Republic TV on Thursday said that he is “very happy” that one of the most important awards has been given to the 70-year-old. While talking to Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, IMMK president noted that in the last 40 years, Rajinikanth’s “all achievements were great in his career” and further lauded his “devotion to work.” Rajinikanth will be awarded 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2020.

When asked about Rajinikanth’s challenges in recent years, Arjunamurthy told Republic TV, “Yes, if you follow him for 40 years, all his achievements were great achievements in his career. In fact, I can always appreciate his devotion to his work. He is fundamentally committed to whatever he used to handle in life. He’s completely committed to family, or friendship, or even political leaders or even cinema.” READ | PM Modi congratulates Rajinikanth for winning Dadasaheb Phalke award, praises his work

“With whom he connects, even like me and friends, he’s wholeheartedly connected with the people...It will be very difficult for anyone to forget him so easily. Such a lovely and very very warm person. He’s very helpful and he has a lot of mercy,” he added. READ | Rajinikanth to be bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke award: I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar

Arjunamurthy lauds fans support for Rajinikanth

The IMMK president also noted the overwhelming support and happiness expressed by Rajinikanth’s fans and supporters after the announcement on Thursday. Arjunamurthy also said that he has been “watching” a lot of people retweet his post about Rajinikanth receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award. “Everyone believes that it has happened to themselves, that extent he [Rajinikanth] connects to people,” said his year-long friend while talking to Republic TV. IMMK founder revealed that 1980’s ‘Johnny’ is one of the favourite works of the 70-year-old legendary actor.

“My evergreen movies is Johnny as well as Mullum Malarum. He’s done one of the best performance...There are so many movies I can coin today but the best I like is Johnny movie,” said IMMK president. The award will be given to the Tamil superstar on May 3, where National Awards will also be handed out, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar informed.

Image credits: @RaArjunamurthy/Twitter

