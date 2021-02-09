Last Updated:

Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away, Bollywood Celebrities Pay Their Tributes To The Actor

Rajiv Kapoor's demise came as a shock for everyone. Bollywood celebrities react to the death of Rajiv Kapoor.

In a sad turn of events, on February 9, Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away due to cardiac arrest. Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on Instagram. Rajiv Kapoor's death came as a shock for everyone and many actors condoled his demise.

Bollywood celebrities react to Rajiv Kapoor's death

Rajiv Kapoor, fondly known as Chimpu was loved by everyone in Bollywood. Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter to react to Rajiv Kapoor's death. She tweeted:

Other actors like Sanjay Dutt also expressed their sadness after hearing the news. He took to Twitter and wrote:

Popular producer, Boney Kapoor also reacted to this shocking news. See his tweet below:

Randeep Hooda also shared an old photo of Rajiv Kapoor and wrote:

Rajiv Kapoor's Movies

Rajiv Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with his role in the movie titled Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He entered movies as a leading actor in father and veteran filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. He starred in several movies including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985), and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He was last seen in the 1990 release Zimmedaar. Rajiv Kapoor then produced several films like Aa Ab Laut Chalein, Prem Granth, and Heena.  He was also an assistant director of the popular film Prem Rog.

Image Credits- @sanjaydutt's Twitter

