Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away, Bollywood Celebrities Pay Their Tributes To The Actor

In a sad turn of events, on February 9, Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away due to cardiac arrest. Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on Instagram. Rajiv Kapoor's death came as a shock for everyone and many actors condoled his demise.

Bollywood celebrities react to Rajiv Kapoor's death

Rajiv Kapoor, fondly known as Chimpu was loved by everyone in Bollywood. Madhuri Dixit Nene took to Twitter to react to Rajiv Kapoor's death. She tweeted:

I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP 🙏💔 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) February 9, 2021

Other actors like Sanjay Dutt also expressed their sadness after hearing the news. He took to Twitter and wrote:

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z98vvR0cxk — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 9, 2021

Popular producer, Boney Kapoor also reacted to this shocking news. See his tweet below:

Shocked n Devastated on #RajivKapoor passing away. Seen you grow up. Condolences to the entire family. RIP #RajivKapoor — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 9, 2021

Randeep Hooda also shared an old photo of Rajiv Kapoor and wrote:

Rajiv Kapoor's Movies

Rajiv Kapoor made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with his role in the movie titled Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He entered movies as a leading actor in father and veteran filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor's last directorial venture Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985. He starred in several movies including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985), and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He was last seen in the 1990 release Zimmedaar. Rajiv Kapoor then produced several films like Aa Ab Laut Chalein, Prem Granth, and Heena. He was also an assistant director of the popular film Prem Rog.

Image Credits- @sanjaydutt's Twitter

