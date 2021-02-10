Rajiv Kapoor's Death: Recalling Actor's Last Media Appearance During Christmas

Bollywood actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at age 58 on Tuesday. Rajiv Kapoor made his last media appearance back during Christmas week. The actor was known for noteworthy films like Lava, and Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The actor was looked upon as one of the prominent actors among the Kapoor family. Due to success in his films, he went on to garner a huge fan base over the years in films. Eventually, he drifted away from the limelight while his brothers continued to work in the industry. However, his work in cinema was celebrated and fans praised his acting abilities in the films he featured in.

Looking back at the actor's last media appearance

The clip shared shows the humble nature of the actor during his last media appearance. He, along with Randhir Kapoor, can be seen posing in all red attire as they celebrate Christmas. Older brother Randhir Kapoor can be seen standing ahead of him for a few moments as the paparazzi click some pictures of the brothers. After a few good shots taken by the photographers, Randhir Kapoor departs for the celebration and heads into the residence. Rajiv Kapoor, however, stays back and poses for the camera for a while longer, having small talk with the photographers in front of him.

The actor greets the paparazzi on the occasion of Christmas and wishes them well in life. He exchanges a few more greetings before eventually leaving for the celebrations himself. Rajiv Kapoor was seen wearing a red sweater along with a Christmas hat which looked amazing on the senior actor. The brothers attended a Christmas party and the picture of the same was shared by Karisma Kapoor on her social media timeline. She, along with most of the Kapoor clan, was seen posing for a huge group picture where the family were all smiling on the joyous occasion of Christmas. In the picture shared by Karisma, the actor can be seen posing candidly for the camera that captured the amazing moment. The video featuring the last media appearance by Rajiv Kapoor brought in a number of fan reactions who mourned the loss of the veteran and evergreen actor. They paid their respects to him and expressed grief upon his passing away.

