Rajiv Kapoor's Demise: Here Are Some Unseen Pictures Of The Legendary Actor

Actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at age 58. As per reports from PTI, the cause of death was not known immediately. Neetu Kapoor was among the first to share the sorrowful news. The actor posted a picture of Rajiv Kapoor with a caption “RIP” and thus fans of Rajiv Kapoor were informed of his sad demise. A talented actor who worked in several films, Rajiv Kapoor was known for his craft. Fans of the actor shared their grief and mourned the loss of a great actor. Here are some of the unseen pictures of Rajiv Kapoor celebrating his life.

Also Read | Remember Mandakini? Here's What The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' Actor Has Been Up To

Unseen pictures of the legendary actor Rajiv Kapoor

Also Read | Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shares A 'classic' Pic Of Dad Rishi Kapoor With His Siblings

Throwback to Lava

The film Lava was released in January of 1985. Actor Rajiv Kapoor starred as the main lead in the film alongside Dimple Kapadia. The film proved to be one of the pivotal films for Dimple as she was making her comeback after her iconic film Sagar. Dharmendra too was a part of the film and lent his voice as the narrator for the movie. In the picture, Rajiv Kapoor poses with Dimple Kapadia in this iconic frame.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Gives Glimpse Of Christmas Celebrations With Ranbir Kapoor And Family

Fan post

A fan posted this image of Rajiv Kapoor on his birthday on 25 August. A young and charming Rajiv Kapoor poses with a fellow actor in a burgundy coloured tee. The actor was praised for his acting skills and fans remember him on his birthday.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Brother Rajiv Kapoor Passes Away, Neetu Kapoor Mourns The Loss

The Kapoors

The Kapoor boys stand together and pose for a single picture in this iconic image. This single frame saw actors Raj Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. The men looked dapper as they posed in all formal attire.

Birthday Picture

In this frame, Rajiv Kapoor can be seen celebrating his birthday. The young actor can be seen caught up in a candid moment as he posed with his father. A fan posted this image as a tribute after the passing away of the actor.

Brothers

Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor pose in typical 90s fashion. The picture offers a wonderful throwback to times when the Kapoors dominated Bollywood with their films. The two brothers seemed all smiles in the second image of this photo series.

With Ranbir Kapoor and Randhir

Rajiv Kapoor posed with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor for this amazing picture. Fans loved watching this picture of Ranbir with Rajiv Kapoor and praised it in the comments. The fan account shared this image as they mourned the loss of Rajiv Kapoor. In another post, the two brothers pose alongside each other in red outfits as they celebrated Christmas. Both Rajiv Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor seemed to be all smiles as they waved at the cameras clicking them.







Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.