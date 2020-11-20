Rajkumar Hirani Quiz: Take Up This Trivia Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About 'PK' Director

National Film Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani rings in his 58th birthday today, i.e. November 20, 2020. Hirani has undeniably had a great contribution to Indian cinema with several critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful films including Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munnabhai, 3 Idiots, PK and Sanju. Marking his directorial debut in 2003, the prolific director has become has given cinephiles some of the most iconic characters of all time like 'Munna Bhai', 'Circuit' 'Rancho', 'Virus' and 'PK' to name a few. Thus, on the occasion of his 58th birthday, here's a fun quiz for all the admirers of the director-producer to test their knowledge about everything, including Rajkumar Hirani's family to Rajkumar Hirani's career and Rajkumar Hirani's facts.

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Rajkumar Hirani quiz

1) In which city of the Indian state Maharashtra does Rajkumar Hirani hail from?

Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune

Nashik

2) Rajkumar Hirani marked his debut as a director in Hindi film industry with which cult Bollywood film?

Mission Kashmir

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Lage Raho Munnabhai

3 Idiots

3) In addition to being one of the highly-lauded directors of Bollywood, Rajkumar Hirani is also a professional?

Cinematographer

Editor

Photographer

Videographer

4) Rajkumar Rao Hirani won his first-ever National Film Award for which critically acclaimed as well as commercially successful film?

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Lage Raho Munnabhai

3 Idiots

PK

5) How many National Film Awards has Rajkumar Hirani won throughout his filmmaking career spanning almost two decades?

Two

Three

Four

Five

6) Rajkumar Hirani has directed how many Bollywood films till date ever since his directorial debut in 2003?

Four

Five

Six

Seven

7) In which year did Rajkumar Hirani tie the knot with wife Manjeet Lamba Hirani?

1992

1993

1994

1995

8) How many child/children do Rajkumar Hirani and Manjeet Hirani have?

One

Two

Three

Four

9) How many films has Rajkumar Hirani producer under his production banner 'Rajkumar Hirani Films'?

Two

Three

Four

Five

10) Which is the last blockbuster Bollywood film that Rajkumar Hirani directed?

Ferrari Ki Sawaari

PK

Saala Khadoos

Sanju

Rajkumar Hirani trivia quiz answers:

Nagpur Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Editor Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Three Five 1994 One (Vir Hirani) Three (PK, Saala Khadoos, Sanju) Sanju

