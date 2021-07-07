Rajkumar Hirani’s 'PK', One Of The Last Films Shot On Celluloid, Enters NFAI Collection

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's PK remained one of the few films which has been shot on celluloid in India, as per NFAI. The satirical drama starred Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.

On Tuesday, NFAI added the original negative camera of the Rajkumar Hirani's film into its library, along with its posters, lobby cards, and photographs. Hirani handed over the negative camera of the film to NFAI director, Prakash Magdum. The director also appealed to filmmakers to preserve the negatives of the films.

NFAI director stated, "It was important to preserve the negative and I am very happy that it would be preserved in NFAI at Pune. It is the duty of the filmmaker to ensure that the films are preserved and I appeal to all filmmakers to support NFAI in this important cause."

We are happy to announce an addition of #PK in our collection. @RajkumarHirani today handed over the original camera negative of his film to Prakash Magdum, Director NFAI.

PK (2014) a satirical drama happens to be one of the last few films to be shot on #celluloid in India. pic.twitter.com/1gPFC1AjLj — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) July 6, 2021

The director, Magdum said that NFAI is pleased to preserve PK because it was one of the last few films to be shot on celluloid in India. And the original negatives of Hirani's previous films Munnabhai MBBS, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and 3 Idiots are already under the preservation department at NFAI, Pune.

"The transition from celluloid to digital in terms of production of films in India happened during 2013-14. Therefore, it is all the more important to have this film for preservation", the director said as per PTI reports.

Co-produced by Hirani along with Vidhu Vinod Chopra, "PK" also starred Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Saurabh Shukla.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH/ @ NFAIOFFICAL TWITTER)