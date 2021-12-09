Rajkummar Rao's One-word Reaction To Wife Patralekhaa's Post: 'Forever'

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in an intimate wedding ceremony last month in Chandigarh, after dating for eleven long years. Their wedding pictures are constantly surfacing online and fans still can't get enough of them.

On Thursday, Patralekha took to Instagram and shared some breathtaking pictures from their reception and Rajkummar's reaction to the post is sure to melt every fan's heart.

Patralekhaa stuns fans in gorgeous ivory coloured Sabyasachi saree

In the first picture, the City Light actor looked gorgeous in her ivory coloured Sabyasachi saree, accessorised with a heavy green and golden colour choker necklace set. She accompanied her look with a low bun bringing out her simplicity in an elegant fashion. Patralekhaa's outfit was designed by Sabyasachi and she was styled by Namita Alexander. Her makeup was done by Vidhi Salecha Punjabi and hair by Radhika Patel.

Rajkummar dazzles in blue tuxedo as he holds Patralekhaa

In the next picture shared by Patralekhaa, Rajkummar looked stylish and full of spirit in a dark blue coloured tuxedo. The picture shows the couple posing together, looking at each other. Rao is seen holding Patralekhaa from behind. The newlyweds looked royal in the pictures and gave some major couple goals and their smiles showed how elated they were on their special day. Take a look:

Rajkummar reacts to Patralekhaa's post with 'forever'

Rajkummar Rao's reaction to the couple's pictures captioned - "A lot like love" - express the strong bond the couple shares. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor reacted to the picture by commenting, "forever" with a heart emoji. Rao's reaction is winning hearts on the internet and people are just loving the couple even more.

Ever since their wedding, the internet is going gaga over their unseen pre-wedding pictures, wedding and reception ceremonies and both the actors have been sharing the same for fans on social media.

On Tuesday, Patralekhaa posted a story of her bidding an emotional goodbye to hubby Rajkummar and for the first time after their marriage, the two are not together due to work commitments. The star couple from Bollywood often shares stories and pictures dedicated to each other on social media.

(Image: @Patralekhaa/Instagram)