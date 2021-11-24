Rajkummar, Patralekhaa Wore Sabyasachi For D-Day, But Who Was Celeb Favourite Before Him?

Sabyasachi is a name that resounds with all the to-be brides and fashion enthusiasts when it comes to wedding attires and trousseau. The designer has been reigning in the fashion industry and his label has become one of the most-loved and sought after. From Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Sabyasachi's designs have enthralled all the big celebrities in recent times. His keen eye for intricate and personalised details, out of the box designs and the use of classical methods like bandhani, gota work, block-printing, hand dyeing in making modern silhouettes surely stands out from the erstwhile designs.

However, before Sabyasachi became a raging hit among celebrities, another fashion mogul, Manish Malhotra, was the go-to man for curating wedding ensembles for eminent Bollywood artists. These included Kareena Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Karisma Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar, among others.

Manish Malhotra's famous Bollywood brides

Kareena Kapoor

The actor's love for Manish Malhotra's designs is not new, with her wedding reception outfit being curated by the designer. She wore a burgundy coloured lehenga with a contrasting dupatta and paired it up with gold and Kundan jewellery. Her Delhi reception also saw the actor clad in another Manish Malhotra outfit.

Karisma Kapoor

Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor shares the same taste as her and opted for the designer to curate her wedding lehenga. She wore a soft pink coloured lehenga with heavy gold work on it.

Urmila Matondkar

The actor opted for a striking red, dreamy wedding attire, with Manish Malhotra being her safest best to bring justice to it. Urmila not only opted for the designer's ensemble for her wedding but also for the reception, wherein she was seen clad in a gorgeous white and golden Anarkali, with heavy embellishments.

Other designers picked by celebs for their wedding day

Neeta Lulla

The ace designer was chosen by none other than Aishwarya Rai. Her wedding to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, saw the former clad in a traditional golden and yellow saree. It was adorned with crystals and intricate threadwork, making her look like the epitome of grace and elegance.

Ritu Kumar

While Manish curated Kareena's reception outfits, it was Ritu Kumar who became the actor's choice for her wedding attire. She opted for the unique sharara set, which was also worn by her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore at her wedding. It was further embellished by the designer.

(Image: Instagram/ @RAJKUMMAR_RAO/@RANVEER SINGH/ TWITTER/@SABYA_MUKHERJEE)