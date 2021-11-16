Rajkummar-Patralekhaa's Wedding: Unseen Pic Of The Bride Posing With Her Dogs Goes Viral

While the fans have been elated by the stunning wedding glimpses of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha, a new picture of the latter was leaked and took the internet by storm within no time.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding created a huge buzz on the internet and now everyone has been extending wishes to them while eagerly waiting for more of their wedding pictures.

Patralekhaa's unseen bridal pic goes viral

One of the Instagram marriage handles recently took to their handle and unveiled a picture of Patralekhaa's stylish wedding avatar in which she can be seen wearing her red wedding attire with a long veil giving a sneak peek of her dazzling smile. She can also be seen holding her two cute dogs in her hands. Take a look-

As Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently tied the wedding knot, the duo shared vibrant pictures of their wedding on their official Instagram handles. Patralekhaa shared two pictures of them -- one of which included a memorable moment of them while another one depicted how they were expressing their immense happiness while getting married. In the caption, she wrote how she got married to her 'everything' today and referred to Rajkummar as her boyfriend, her partner in crime, her family, her soulmate and her best friend for the last 11 years. The caption read, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife!

Here’s to our forever..." (sic)

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao shared similar pictures of themselves and wrote a heartfelt caption next to it. In the caption, he cheered for their 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun. He further stated how he got married to his everything, his soulmate, his best friend and his family and added that there was no greater happiness for him than being called her husband. The caption read, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa

Here’s to forever .. and beyond" (sic) Check out the post-

