Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are currently gearing up for the release of their forthcoming social comedy, Badhaai Do, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 11, 2022. The film's track is loved by all and it is garnering a lot of attention. The title track Badhaai Do has taken the internet by storm with many artists recreating it and taking on the Badhaai Do challenge.

As the release date of the film is inching closer the makers and the cast are leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. Recently, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar were spotted shaking their legs on the Badhaai Do's title track during a promotional event.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar groove to the title track of Badhaai Do

Recently, the Badhaai Do actors were spotted promoting their upcoming social drama film. Clips from the promotional event featuring the lead cast, shaking their legs on Badhaai Do's title track is doing rounds on the internet.

In the video, actor Rajkummar Rao is seen donned in cream colour pants, an orange t-shirt and a white jacket with black stripes. Bhumi Pednekar on the other hand opted for printed flared pants, paired with a crop top and shoes. Her makeup was subtle and for hairs, she chose to go with the open hair look. The two were seen dancing their heart out on the Badhaai Do song and they also had the band- Baja people behind them playing the instruments. The Paparazzi handle, Varinder Chawla posted the video with the caption "What a dhamakedar entry #BadhaaiDo @bhumipednekar @rajkummar_rao #BhumiPednekar #RajkumarRao #Dance #VarinderChawla"

Here take a look at the video -

More about the film Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is the sequel to the critically acclaimed film Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Sumi getting into a marriage of convenience with Rajkummar Rao's Shardul Thakur, a gay policeman and then drama unfolds between Sumi, her husband and her love interest. The film is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and it is bankrolled by Juglee Pictures. It is all set to go on floors on February 11, 2022. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, it also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chaddha, Loveleen Mishra, Nitesh Pandey among others in pivotal roles.

Image:Instagram@varindertchawla,rajkummar_rao