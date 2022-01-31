Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited social drama Badhaai Do, which will get its theatrical release on February 11, 2022. The title track of the film was recently released and the actors have urged their fans to take on the Badhaai Do challenge as they await the release of the movie. Rajkummar Rao himself take on the challenge, as he grooved with his wife, Patralekhaa, and wowed his fans.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa take on the Badhaai Do challenge

The actor took to his Instagram account and gave his fans and followers a glimpse of himself and his wife taking on the viral Badhaai Do challenge. Rao donned a blue sweatshirt and jeans and also put on a cap as he grooved to the foot-tapping number, while Patralekhaa wore a long light pink kurta and blue pants, and had her hair tied in a bun as she enjoyed the upbeat number. The duo seemed to be having the time of their life as they danced to the number and left fans in awe of them. Rao captioned the post, "#BadhaaiDoChallenge with @patralekhaa Come on all you wonderful people out there show us your dance moves on our title track with #BadhaaiDoTitleTrack". Celebrities including Aparshakti Khurana, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Preity Zinta and others left comments for the adorable couple.

Have a look at Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's dance here

The title song of the upcoming film dropped on January 28 and has already garnered 11 Million views as of Monday. The song was a huge hit and received heaps of love as soon as it was released. The music video saw the leading duo groove together at a wedding ceremony and was an entertaining watch. The number was crooned by Nakash Aziz and was choreography was done by Vijay Ganguly. Sharing the song online Bhumi wrote, “Make way for the very first wedding song of the year, #BadhaaiDo's title track, which is pepped with energy and enthusiasm.Toh chalo, saath milke #BadhaaiDo Shardul aur Suman ko! The song is OUT NOW. Watch now!"

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao