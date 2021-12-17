Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Steal 'moments Of Joy' Amid Busy Schedule; See Pics

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have been taking out time for each other ever since the duo got married in an intimate yet royal ceremony in Chandigarh. The recent wedding photos are all flattering as the couple could be seen all in smiles.

Rajkummar, Patralekha takes out time amid busy schedules

It's been a month since their wedding and the happily married couple have been stealing hearts with lovely pictures on social media. Patralekha took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a picture with hubby Rajkummar Rao, showing that the duo is taking out time for each other amidst busy schedules. In the monochromatic picture, Patralekha can be seen sitting in a chair with Rajkummar next to her, both donning thick winter jackets.

The actor captioned it, "Stealing some moments, making some memories between Lucknow and Chandigarh." She also tagged her love Rajkummar in the post, which has been reposted by him on his Instagram story. He reposted it and tagged Patralekha with three red hearts. Rajkummar, who announced his marriage last year after 11 years of relationship with the love of his life, Patralekha, made fans go awe on Instagram. The Stree actor wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

He also shared a glimpse from his wedding, captioning it, "US @patralekhaa. Sharing a glimpse of the most beautiful day of our lives with all of you. Thank you." The couple could be seen enjoying their wedding to the fullest, with Rajkummar trying to break the stereotype by asking Patralekha to put sindoor on his head. Patralekha wore a red Sabyasachi saree, in which she looked stunning and Rajkummar wore an off-white sherwani, which looked regal.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha got married in the presence of close industry friends and family in Chandigarh. Soon after the wedding, Rajkummar returned to work owing to his hectic schedule. A few days back, Rajkummar dropped a photograph on marking one month since their wedding. The picture showed the duo enjoying one of their wedding festivities.

Inage: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao/patralekhaa