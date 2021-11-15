Last Updated:

Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Wedding Invitation Leaked; See Marriage Date And Venue

As the clips of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's engagement left the fans in awe, their wedding invitation card was recently leaked online, revealing the date.

Written By
Nehal Gautam
rajkummar rao Patralekhaa

Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa


Rajkummar Rao and his long time girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa recently got engaged in a private ceremony in Chandigarh leaving the fans in awe. Though the wedding details haven't been revealed so far, their wedding invitation recently got leaked online and created a buzz on the internet. 

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been in a relationship for 10 years and have been staying together in a live-in relationship. 

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding invitation leaked

As the fans were enjoying watching Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's engagement video clips that recently surfaced on social media, a Twitterati dropped in the wedding invitation card online and left the fans amazed. The invite stated, "Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh."

Several fans took to the user's Twitter handle and congratulated the couple on getting married while many of them also praised Rajkummar Rao stating that he was one of their favourite actors. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to the leaked Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding invitation. 

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's relationship timeline

Though Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made their relationship official a while ago, they have been spotted together quite many times in their ten years of relationship. In 2019, during an interview with Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa opened up about her relationship with the actor. During the interaction, she recalled when she first saw Rajkummar Rao in the film Love Sex Aur Dhoka and stated how she thought he was a weird man. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao revealed how he saw her in a TV ad and decided to get married to her. 

Image: Instagram/@patralekhaa

Tags: rajkumar rao, Patralekhaa, Bollywood news
First Published:
