Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra-starrer 'Hit - The First Case' Gets Release Date

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer Hit - The First Case has now got a release date. The movie that will be produced by the T-Series and is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name. Rajkummar took to his Instagram and shared a picture with the crew of the upcoming movie as he announced the release date.

Hit - The First Case is a mystery action-thriller film that is adapted from a Telugu movie of the same name. Rajkummar Rao will be playing the role of a police officer in the Homicide Intervention Team "HIT", who is trying to solve a mystery about a missing woman. Sanya Malhotra will be playing the female lead in the movie. Meanwhile, T-series took to their official Twitter handle and announced the release date, they wrote, "Get set for Bhushan Kumar & Dil Raju’s HIT – The First Case, starring @RajkummarRao & @sanyamalhotra07 the mystery thriller to release on 20th May 2022."

'Hit - The First Case' release date

Rajkummar and Sanya both took to their respective Instagram handles shared a picture with the crew of the upcoming movie as they announced the release date.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa finally tie the knot

Earlier this week, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made the headlines as the couple tied the knot. The actor took to his Instagram and shared pictures from their nuptials and penned down a note expressing his joy on getting hitched. He wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa

Here’s to forever .. and beyond[sic]."

On the work front, Rajkummar will next be seen in the family drama Badhaai Do, which serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role and is scheduled for theatrical release on January 26, 2022 coinciding with Republic Day. He will also be seen in the Netflix original film Monica, O My Darling, social drama Bheed and the crime thriller Love Hostel.

(Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao/@sanyamalhotra_)