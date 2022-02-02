Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are all set to star in the upcoming social drama Badhaai Do. The film has become the talk of the town ever since it was announced. While fans are excited to see how the fate of the film's characters will unfold in this drama, the makers are keeping them entertained with regular updates. Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer and the title track of the film. Now, they recently released the soulful song Atak Gaya, which has got fans hooked already.

The soulful track Atak Gaya is sung by iconic singer Arijit Singh and Rupali Moghe, while Amit Trivedi has directed it and provided its music. Varun Grover has penned the melody. The song is about how someone's heart gets hooked to a person who cares about them. Sharing a short clip from the melody, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Atak Gaya Hai. For those who are in love! Amit Trivedi and Arijit Singh’s Atak Gaya song out now!"

The song features cute chemistry between Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao as they live as a married couple while their hearts belong to their respective partners. It has glimpses of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar sharing laughs and also fighting as they visit their parents. The song also features Bhumi spending some romantic moments with her girlfriend, while Rajkummar Rao goes on a bike ride and walk with his boyfriend. Fans seemingly loved the new track from the upcoming film as they showered love on the Stree actor's post.

Details about Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is the second instalment to the critically acclaimed film Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. Much like Badhaai Ho, Badhaai Do is also a social drama. The film's plot revolves around a cop, played by Rajkummar Rao, and a sports teacher named Sumi Singh, essayed by Bhumi Pednekar, and how they tie the knot. Getting into a marriage of convenience and living like roommates is what leads to a humorous situation between the pair. The film is helmed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, while Juglee Pictures is bankrolling it. It is scheduled to release on February 11 in theatres.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummarrao