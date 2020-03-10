Rajkummar Rao And Bhumi Pednekar To Play Homosexual Characters In 'Badhaai Do'?

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar were announced to be a part of the movie Badhaai Do recently. The two will be appearing together in a movie for the very first time, as per an article in a leading daily. Badhaai Do is a sequel to the 2018 movie Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

'Badhaai Do' to Rajkummar-Bhumi

Badhaai Do will star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. According to sources, Bhumi will play the role of a PT teacher in the movie. Talking about the role, Bhumi said that her character is strong, independent and also well-written by the author.

As per an article in a leading daily, Rajkummar Rao will be playing the role of a cop in the movie. The actor was quoted saying that he is excited to play a cop in a different perspective. He also shared that his character will be surrounded by strong women at home and work. As per the article, Rajkummar will be playing the only male cop in a female-packed police station.

A report on a leading entertainment website claims that Rajkummar's character in the movie is gay. Pednekar also plays the role of a lesbian PT teacher. It seems Badhaai Do will try to encapsulate the story of homosexuals in different genders.

Based on these characters, Badhaai Do promises to be a comedy movie. The CEO of Junglee Pictures Amrita Pandey claimed that Badhaai Do is one of the best stories that they have so far. The rest of the Badhaai Do cast is yet to confirm.

Badhaai Ho was released in the year 2018. The movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra. It deals with accidental pregnancy in middle-age.

Source: Rajkummar Rao & Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

