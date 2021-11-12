Rajkummar Rao Celebrates 1 Year Of Anurag Basu Directorial Ludo; Quotes Famous Dialogue

On Friday, November 12, Anurag Basu's comedy film Ludo, starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, and others, completed one year of its release. The film was highly praised by the audience as well as critics for its amazing comic timings. Rajkummar Rao, who starred as one of the leads in the film, has taken to his official Instagram handle and celebrated the special occasion.

Rajkummar Rao marks one year of Ludo release

Taking to his officialinstagram handle, the CityLights actor posted a snap on his IG story marking the one year of Ludo. To commemorate the first anniversary of Ludo, Rajkummar posted a popular dialogue from the film. He wrote in Hindi, "In some relations, there is no logic, there is only Magic. Magic. -Aaloo (Potato). #1YearOfLudo."

'Ludo': Black comedy with stellar performances

Ludo ensembles a big cast like Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Rohit Saraf, and Pearle Maaney. Asha Negi and Shalini Vatsa also play essential roles in the film. The film is written and helmed by Anurag Basu.

Released on the online streaming giant, Netflix in 2020, the anthology dark comedy crime film revolves that four wildly different stories overlapping at the whims of chance, fate, and one eccentric criminal. The plot follows the life of four unknown people who collide with each other through a common connection. It is produced by T-Series, Anurag Basu Productions, and Ishana Movies, and the sound design is handled by DJ Phukan & Sunny MR, while Sourav Roy gave the music arrangement.

According to the end credits of the film, a major part of the movie is shot at Chandivali Studios in Mumbai, whereas some portions of the movie are also shot in the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagri in Mumbai. Several important shooting scenes of the movie were also shot in Latakunj and Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Some scenes were also shot in Mumbai's Mira Road.

Last year, many fans speculated about the sequel of the film. Responding to the rumors, Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar both gave positive responses. Bhushan Kumar was quoted as saying, "Anurag Dada is one of the finest filmmakers in the country and has done a superlative job with Ludo. He has many mind-blowing story ideas I am keen on collaborating with him for one of which is Ludo 2. We will soon make an official announcement of our next film once everything is finalized."

(Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao)