Rajkummar Rao Celebrates 11 Years In The Film Industry, Patralekhaa Calls Him A 'gem'

Rajkummar Rao on Friday took to his Instagram handle to celebrate 11 years in the film industry. Sharing a video montage of all his popular characters including the debut film Love Sex Dhokha, Shahid, Newton, Aligarh, and many others.

"GRATITUDE. So thankful for these 11 wonderful years and the amount of love that has been showered on me. Right from my first film till this day - you all never stopped believing in me, big thank you for that. All this wouldn't have been possible without your love and support. Here's a promise that I will continue working the hardest and will entertain each one of you always and forever. Big love," Rao wrote. READ | Rajkummar Rao sets the record straight; denies rumours of declining to play gay character

Rajkummar Rao's girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa wrote, "Thank you for being such an amazing co actor.. I have learnt so much from you and thank you for always helping me better my performance . You Raj, are a gem who always selflessly thinks of how to better the scene and not how to steal the scene.. Maybe that’s one of the reasons why you always shine."

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao starred in the film City Lights in 2014 which was the remake of the British film Metro Manila.

Rajkummar Rao's filmography

Rajkummar Rao's movies span over a variety of genres. He made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Bannerjee's Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. He rose to prominence in 2013 with the film Kai Po Che! He essayed the role of a lawyer in Shahid. Recently, he is known for his comedy-horror movies like Stree, which is also the highest-grossing movie of his career so far. He was last seen in the film Roohi a horror-comedy, which also stars Janhavi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Currently, he has wrapped up filming for Badhaai Do, a sequel to Badhai Ho. Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a cop, whereas Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a PT teacher. Both actors play homosexual characters in the film. This will be the first time either of them is seen playing a homosexual character. Rajkummar Rao will also be seen next alongside Huma Qureshi in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling.