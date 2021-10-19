Rajkummar Rao Clocks 8 Years Of 'Shahid'; Avers 'not Just A Film, It's An Emotion'

Rajkummar Rao recently clocked eight years of biographical drama Shahid and expressed gratitude to everyone involved in the making. The actor, who bagged a national award for his performance as the eponymous character, uploaded a still from the 'beautiful' film, calling it an 'emotion' for all those helming the project. Director Hansal Mehta also took to his Instagram handle to extend appreciation to the audience for showering love upon the movie.

Based on the real-life story of a human rights activist and lawyer Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010, the film follows Rao's character, who represents the accused in high profile terror cases. The 2013 flick also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu and Baljinder Kaur in supporting roles.

Rajkummar Rao clocks 8 years of 'Shahid'

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, October 18, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor shared a glimpse of his character with a caption, "Don't judge my path if you don't know my journey[sic]." He further added, "8 years of this beautiful film. This is not just a film for us it’s an emotion for all of us who were involved in the making of this film. Have so many people to thank starting with my friend, father, brother, director @hansalmehta sir[sic]." He also tagged other members onboard the project and urged people to go watch the film if they haven't already.

Hansal Mehta also shared several clips from the film with the caption, "Just Gratitude[sic]." Further sharing a still of Rajkummar's distraught character from Shahid, he added, "It is 8 years of Shahid. And over 10 years since I met @rajkummar_rao. He bared his soul for Shahid. To say that his presence in this film and so much we’ve done thereafter has defined an enriching phase of my life is not an understatement. Thank you Raj for being Shahid[sic]."

Rajkummar Rao's current and upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in the family comedy Hum Do Hamare Do. The Abhishek Jain directorial, which is gearing up for a digital release later this month, also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya, among others. He also has films like Badhaai Do and Swagat Hain in his kitty.

(Image: @Rakummarrao/Twitter)