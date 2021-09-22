Rajkummar Rao Commemorates 4 Yrs Of 'Newton' With Never-seen-before Photos

Actor Rajkummar Rao made his acting debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010. However, his breakthrough came with the 2012 film Kai Po Che. Since then, Rao has worked with several critically and commercially acclaimed projects, one of which is his 2017 film, Newton. The actor recently reminisced about the film as it clocked four years.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rajkummar Rao, on Wednesday, shared a photo from his award-winning film in Newton. In the photo, the Stree actor was seen standing between a crowd of villagers. He simply wrote '4yearsOfNewton' in the story and tagged the production companies, Drishyam Films, Colour Yellow Productions, director, Amit V Masurkar and Manish Mundra.

More about 2017 film Newton

The film Newton stars Rajkummar Rao, Anjali Patil, Pankaj Tripathi, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. The film's plot revolves around the importance of honest government servants and voting in politically sensitive areas of the country. Newton Kumar, a rookie government clerk, is sent to a remote village in the jungles of central India. He tries to run a free and fair election and asks the villagers to participate in vote casting. Despite an apathetic security team and threat of rebel's attacks surrounding everywhere, he does not leave his duty.

Amit V Masurkar helmed the film, which garnered a lot of critical acclaim. The comedy-drama also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi in 2018. It also won two Filmfare Awards, two IIFA Awards, two Screen Awards, one Asian Film Award and one Zee Cine Award.

Amit V Masurkar on working with Rajkummar Rao

Director Amit V Masurkar is also celebrating four years of the film with a few behind the scenes photos and videos. Taking to Instagram, Masurkar shared a photo with Rajkummar Rao from the film's shoot. He also penned a note for Rajkummar Rao and shared how he was the first choice for Newton. He wrote, "Rajkummar Rao- he was the first choice for Newton Kumar- when Manish Mundra heard the narration, he immediately called Raj and then we sent him the script the very next day. It was an amazing experience working with Raj! He's a complete actor."

Some more BTS photos from Newton's shoot

(Image: Instagram/@rajkummarrao and Twitter/@aanandlrai)