Rajkummar Rao Explains How 'Roohi' Helped In Reviving Magic Of Theatres

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Janhavi Kapoor starrer Roohi have hit the theatres on March 11, 2021. The film has received a great response from the audience but collected a fair amount at the Box Office. In a recent interview, Rajkummar Rao talked about how Roohi has revived the magic of cinemas and his success in his international film The White Tiger.

In a recent interview with HT, Rajkummar Rao talked about how Roohi helped in bringing back the magic of theatres. Rajkummar Rao said that he was very excited about the release of the film and is very happy with the amount of love the film is getting at the Box office. Furthermore, he added that as a cinema lover he was missing the experience of watching a film in the theatres, and with Roohi the magic of cinema has returned.

More to the point, Rajkummar Rao added that he is a fan of big-screen experience yet he still advises everyone to take care of the rules made by the authorities regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that Roohi doing well at the Box Office is a sign that the audience is ready to watch films in theatres again and certainly the magic of theatres cannot be recreated anywhere else. Later on, the actor also talked about the success of his international film The White Tiger and even revealed that he is getting interesting acting offers from the West.

Roohi is a 2021 horror-comedy that revolves around a remote town called Bagadpur where abduction marriage is a common thing. Katanni and Bhawra played by Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao respectively abducts a girl named Roohi Later on, they find out the girl is possessed by a malevolent spirit and then the story focuses on how to free Roohi from the spirit. The film is directed by Hardik Mehta and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Amalendu Chaudhary did the cinematography of the film whereas Sachin-Jigar composed the music of the movie. The movie was released on March 11, 2021, and according to movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has crossed more than Rs 16 crores in the first week of its release.

Source: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram