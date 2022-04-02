Last Updated:

Rajkummar Rao Falls Prey To Fraud, Says His 'pan Card Has Been Misused' To Take Loan

Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan on his name.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
bollywood

Image: Instagram/ @RajkummarRao


Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take a loan on his name.

The 37-year-old actor claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.

"#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this," Rao tweeted.

The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

On the work front, Rao will be seen in films like "Hit", "Monica, O My Darling" and "Bheed", all expected to release this year. PTI JUR SHD SHD

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: rajkummar rao, credit card, bollywood
First Published:
COMMENT