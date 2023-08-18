Rajkummar Rao Hints At Portraying Bhagat Singh In A 'different Way' In Upcoming Biopic

Rajkummar Rao is currently busy promoting his latest web series Guns & Gulaabs. The show also stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. It premiered on Netflix on August 18. After this, the actor has several projects lined up in his work schedule. According to reports, he will also be seen playing Bhagat Singh in the freedom fighter’s biopic.

Bhagat Singh was an Indian freedom fighter, who was convicted under British rule.

Previously, actors like Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol have played the character on screen.

Rajkummar Rao wants to play Bhagat Singh differently

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar stated that he would be very interested in playing the revolutionary and nationalist hero Bhagat Singh in a movie. The actor, who has a great deal of passion for the historical figure and his journey, wants to present a fresh and untold side of Bhagat Singh to audiences.

Rajkummar said, “Of course, I’m very passionate about Bhagat Singh and his journey, and to present him on screen in a very different way than whatever you have seen till now, and it was great also. But, if I would ever do Bhagat Singh, it will be a very different take on his life and, me playing him as an actor.”

According to reports, The makers aspire to produce content about Bhagat Singh that has never been seen before. They are looking into long-form storytelling as an alternative to the traditional film format. Right now, everything is very preliminary, and the writing process alone will take another six to eight months.

Other Bhagat Singh on-screen portrayals

Previously, actors Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol, respectively have portrayed Bhagat Singh in the 2002 films The Legend of Bhagat Singh and 23 March 1931: Shaheed. In the meantime, Rajkummar Rao will be filming Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor. Varun Dhawan will reportedly make a lengthy cameo as Bhediya in the horror comedy movie.