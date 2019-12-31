How Rajkummar Rao Fared At The Bollywood Box Office In The Year 2019

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has made quite a name for himself by starring in several content-driven films over the years. He has also been regarded as one of Bollywood's best new-age actor by his fans. The actor has also been praised for many of his commercial films by critics and fans alike. Here is how his film did at the box office this year.

How Rajkummar Rao fared at the box-office in 2019

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra To Star In Anurag Basu's Ludo

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

The film directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar was one of the most socially relevant films of the year. The film spoke about a supposedly taboo concept of love. Rajkummar Rao was charming in the film and in times of intensity he delivered well. The film earned an estimated of ₹43 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao And Nushrat Bharucha Starrer 'Chhalaang' Gets A New Release Date

Judgementall Hai Kya

Judgementall Hai Kya was a film directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and starred Kangana Ranaut opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film was a dramatical comedy and fans loved to watch Rajkummar in a hilarious avatar. The film had a budget of ₹29 crores went on to earn an estimated of ₹44 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao In 2019: Movies, Relationship And Awards - The Year Of The Versatile Actor

Made in China

The film revolves around the story of a failed business who in search of new prospects goes to china. From there, the businessman played by Rajkummar goes on to embark on a hilarious journey which goes on to change his life. The film released on October 25, went on to earn an estimated ₹12 crores at the box office.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao Starrer RoohiAfza's Release Date Pushed, Know The Reason Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.