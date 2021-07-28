Rajkummar Rao Just Shared A BTS Of 'Monica O My Darling' That He Can’t Wait For You To See

Rajkummar Rao, whose last big-screen outing was the 2021 horror-comedy film Roohi, now, has several projects in his kitty. Earlier this month, the actor signed the Hindi remake of the Telugu film HIT. Currently, the actor is busy with the shoot of his upcoming Netflix film Monica, O My Darling. Recently, Rao took to his social media to share a teaser to inform that the shooting of his upcoming film has begun. The actor teased his fans with glimpses of his character and the cast of the latest horror-comedy film.

Rajkummar Rao shares a BTS video of his upcoming Netflix film

Rajkummar Rao's fans have been waiting for the announcement of his upcoming film ever since he had teased a glimpse of his new venture with Netflix via Instagram. On Wednesday, the Stree actor took to his official Instagram handle to announce that he and the team of his upcoming Netflix movie Monica, O My Darling have begun filming. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor shared a behind the scenes video to make the announcement. At the beginning of the video, director Vasan Bala can be seen directing on the film set. The video then saw the entire cast of the film, who will be playing different characters. It also saw Rajkummar Rao in an intense look as he held a robot in his hand. In the caption, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actor wrote, "Monica, O My Darling is now filming 🎬 Here’s a look at what everyone’s bringing to the table! We can’t wait for you to see this 🙌".

On July 27, 2021, Rajkummar Rao teased his new venture with Netflix via Instagram. He shared his first look from the upcoming film. In the photo, The White Tiger actor was seen wearing a black shirt over a blue t-shirt. He wore a pair of sky blue coloured denim jeans and held a mini robot in his hands. In the caption, the actor wrote, "O My Darlings, there’s some news coming for you tomorrow 👀". Monica, O My Darling also cast Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikandar Kher, Sukant Goel, Bagavathi Perumal, Zayn Khan, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao also has another film in his pipeline starring opposite actor Sanya Malhotra. The actor signed the Hindi remake of the Telugu cop thriller film HIT. The film will be helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original project.

IMAGE: RAJKUMMAR RAO'S INSTAGRAM

