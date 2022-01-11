Rajkummar Rao Lauds Kate Winslet's Golden Globes Win For 'Mare Of Easttown'

As the Golden Globe award 2022 winners were recently announced, Rajkummar Rao hailed the Titanic actor Kate Winslet who won an award for her performance in her recently released American TV series, Mare of Easttown under the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Mare of Easttown is the 2021 American crime drama tv series streaming on HBO. Directed by Craig Zobel, the series followed the story of a police detective who investigates a murder of a teenage mother while struggling with her personal life. The show emerged as the winner among other nominees namely Jessica Chastain for Scenes from a Marriage, Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha and Margaret Qualley for Maid.

Rajkummar Rao's reaction to Kate Winselt winning Golden Globe 2022 for Mare of Easttown

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the actor Kate Winslet to his Instagram stories and depicted how she won a Golden Globe Award 2022 for her performance in her tv series, Mare of Easttown. In the post, he applauded the actor's achievement by adding namaste emojis.

More about Mare of Easttown

Created by Brad Ingelsby for HBO, the series premiered on 18 April 2021 and ended on 30 May 2021. It consisted of seven episodes. It featured Kate Winslet in the lead essaying the role of a detective sergeant in Easttown, Marianne "Mare" Sheehan while other significant cast members included actors namely Julianne Nicholson as Lori Ross, Angourie Rice as Siobhan Sheehan, Jean Smart as Helen Fahey, Neal Huff as Father Dan Hastings, Guy Pearce as Richard Ryan, John Douglas Thompson as Chief Carter, Evan Peters as Detective Colin Zabel, Sosie Bacon as Carrie Layden, James McArdle as Deacon Mark Burton and others. The series has received 16 nominations at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and won four under the categories of Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Golden Globe 2022 winners list

Best Motion Picture (Drama): The Power Of The Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama): Nicole Kidman for Being The Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama): Will Smith for King Richards

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): Rachel Zegler for West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy): Andrew Garfield for tick, tick...BOOM

Best Motion Picture (Animated): Encanto

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language): Drive My Car (Japan)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture: Kodi Smith-McPhee for The Power Of The Dog

Best Director of a Motion Picture: Jane Campion for The Power Of The Dog... Click here to see the full list.

