Rajkummar Rao On Being Thrown Out Of Films Because Of A 'star'; Sheds Light On 'Roohi'

Indian actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to appear in the upcoming horror-comedy film Roohi which will release tomorrow, March 11. While speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about how even though he's returning to the 'horror-comedy' space after three years, his last film in the genre being Stree, he explained that apart from the similarity in the genres, there will be no other similarities between the two films.

In the past, Rajkummar Rao has talked about how he was "thrown out" of films because a star wanted the role; however, he mentioned he doesn't hold on to said feelings. He mentioned how one just moves on thinking it's not in their destiny and talked about how he is a "very chill" person who doesn't hold on to feelings of remorse but instead moves on. He also spoke about how he believes that there is "enough work for everyone" and whatever is meant for him will come to him.

More about Rajkummar Rao's interview

Rajkummar Rao's movies have usually been critically and commercially successful. Rao's upcoming film Roohi is all set for a theatrical release on March 11, 2021. Rajkummar Rao also mentioned that people really know his character Vicky from Stree and that now he wanted to try something new with his character Bhawra. Rao stated how he hoped that people would enjoy the upcoming Roohi just as they did Stree. When asked if he was worried about the audience's reaction to a theatrical release, Rajkummar revealed how he wasn't too worried as the theatres were taking precautions to make people feel safe. He also said that people are waiting for something new on the big screen and how the experience of the theatre is different which is supposedly what Roohi is meant for.

Indian actress Janhvi Kapoor is also a part of Roohi's cast. When speaking about his co-star in the film, Rao said that he thought Janhvi was a "very passionate actor" and that according to him, the actress had done a "wonderful job" in the film. He also talked about how the actress has grown with every film she has done and how it's "always fun when you have a good co-actor with you because that makes a film even better".