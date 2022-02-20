Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa Are All Things Adorable In New Pic As Actor Wishes Wife On Bday

Actor Patralekhaa Paul turned a year older today, February 20, 2022. The actor rang into her 33rd birthday and received a plethora of wishes from her fans, friends, family and the entire film industry. While her fans showered her with love on her special day, the most adorable birthday wish came from her husband Rajkummar Rao.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared an adorable picture of him and Patralekhaa. The photo saw the couple deeply in love as they looked at each other while smiling. They wore printed multicoloured clothes as they hugged each other. Sharing the cute photo, the Badhai Do star penned, "Happy birthday @patralekhaa. I LOVE YOU." Several stars from the film industry wished Patralekhaa via the comment section of the post. Rajkummar Rao's Badhai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar commented "Happy birthday you pretty pretty girl @patralekhaa."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul tied the knot on November 16 after dating each other for over 10 years. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Chandigarh in the attendance of their close family and friends. Taking to their IG handles, the couple shared a picture from their nuptials along with a beautiful note. In the caption, Rajkummar Rao wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship, and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond."

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's Valentine's Day celebration

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wished each other with some adorable pictures. The Stree actor took to his IG handle to share a picture from their beautiful wedding ceremony. Sharing the photo, the actor tagged his wife and wrote, "Today, Tomorrow, Forever." He further added red heart emojis in the caption.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa shared two pictures from their pyjama cocktail party, which they had in Chandigarh ahead of their wedding. The first picture saw the couple in a dance pose, while the other one showcased the fun they had during the party. Sharing the pictures, Patralekhaa shared an emoji of an infinity sign. She further wrote, "Love is irrational, love is crazy, love is stupid but if it isn’t mad then it’s not love.."

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao