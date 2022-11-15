Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary With Adorable Video

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday, November 15. After dating for over a decade, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. On their special day, the pair looked back at some pictures from their wedding and penned a heartwarming note.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared an adorable video on their first wedding anniversary. The video consisted of a compilation of their happy pictures and clips. They seemingly reflected on their entire first year of marriage and added snaps from their wedding while Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love played in the background. Sharing the clip, the couple wrote, "Celebrating one year of Love, Honour and togetherness. HappyAnniversary my love."

Rao and Paul received a lot of love from their colleagues and friends in the industry on their special day. Sunil Grover wrote, "Badhai ho dono ko!" while Neha Dhupia penned, "happy anniversary u guys …. Love and more love." Sayani Gupta wrote, "Congratulations you cuties! still remember the you guys met! (Bhansali’s playback)" while Sikandar Kher commented, "Happy anniversary you two!" Tahira Kashyap, Diana Penty, Gauhar Khan and more also sent their best wishes to the couple.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021. The couple exchanged their vows in the presence of their close friends and family members. On the occasion, the Badhaai Do actor shared glimpses of their nuptials and wrote, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond." They donned customised bridal outfits by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for 11 years before getting married last year. Rao knew Patralekhaa through an advertisement, while the latter saw him for the first time in the film Love, Sex And Dhokha. The couple also starred in the 2014 film CityLights.

