Rajkummar Rao Poses As 'Bhanvra' On Instagram; Says "Meet You On March 11"

Rajkummar Rao is all set to star in Roohi, which will be releasing soon. The star cast of this film are actively promoting it and its songs on social media. However, in his latest Instagram post, Rajkummar has promoted his character ‘Bhanvra’, along with sharing the release details of this film yet again. As the film sets to release in theatres, he has also assured his fans in the post about the safety measurements that have been taken, in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

Rajkummar Rao poses as ‘Bhanvra’ on Instagram

Fans have been waiting to see Rajkummar Rao as Bhanvra on the big screen right since he has been sharing glimpses of Roohi. With the film heading to the final week before the film’s release, the star cast of Roohi is leaving no stone unturned to get the audience to the theatres and make their film a success. The actor often posts about his roles on social media. In his latest Instagram post, Rajkummar has shared a click of himself in his character and shared a brief message in the caption.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Shows Off New Look In Insta Post And Fans Go Gaga

He started by writing to his fans that his character Bhanvra will be coming to the theatres quite soon. He then made sure to assure them that the theatres are safe for them to go to and all the measures are taken to ensure their safety. He further said that the real fun for them would be to watch this film with their friends in the theatre and to get ready for fun and laughter in this film. The post was met with excited reactions from his fans, as they expressed their excitement to watch the film while praising him.

Image courtesy: Rajkummar Rao's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Praises 'Hulk' Actor Mark Ruffalo, Calls Him 'performer Of The Year'

Roohi’s release will take place in theatres on March 11, which is less than a week away. The film has been directed by Hardik Mehta and also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in leading roles opposite him. Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in the upcoming film Badhai Do, which is currently under production.

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao Reposts Scene From 'Citylights', Thanks Patralekhaa 'for Sharing Lines'

ALSO READ: Rajkummar Rao On Crimes Against Women: 'Don't Pretend Like It’s Not Happening'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.