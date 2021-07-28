Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi Join 'Monica, O My Darling' Cast, Filming Starts

The giant streaming platform, Netflix, surprised fans on Wednesday while introducing the cast of its upcoming film Monica, O My Darling. The first look of the movie is basically a cast reveal and will star promising actors like Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles.

Netflix introduces Monica, O My Darling cast, filming begins

Netflix shared the pictures of the entire ensemble starcast and wrote, “O My Darlings, give us a first look! Us to the cast of Monica, O My Darling before they showed us these images. @RajkummarRao @humasqureshi @radhika_apte @akansharanjan #SukantGoel #BagavathiPerumal #ZaynMarieKhan @MatchboxShots @Vasan_Bala #YogeshChandekar.” Apart from the cast reveal, the streaming platform also shared a teaser video that has the iconic song Piya Tu playing in the background. Not much has been revealed regarding the release of the upcoming project Monica, O My Darling which will be helmed by Vasan Bala.

As per reports, the web film is being produced by Sriram Raghavan and Sanjay Routray under the Matchbox Pictures banner. The details about the story and the characters are under wraps, but reports state that it is a comic caper set in an office space. Netflix hasn't revealed many details about Monica, O My Darling. Radhika Apte shared a BTS clip from the sets of the film, which features the cast and the crew. She captioned it, "Scene, set, Swag, set, Monica, O My Darling is now filming (sic)."

Earlier, both Netflix and Rajkummar Rao had shared a photo of the actor holding a robot. Rao had shared the post with a caption that stated, “O My Darlings, there’s some news coming for you tomorrow." Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Roohi, while Radhika Apte's last screen outing was Raat Akeli Hai. Sikander Kher, on the other hand, won accolades for his performance in Disney+Hotstar's Arya, which starred Sushmita Sen in the lead role while Huma Qureshi will next be seen in Bell Bottom along with Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Vaani Kapoor.

IMAGE: Netflix

