Rajkummar Rao Reacts To YouTuber Calling Arunachal MLA 'Chinese', Terms It 'unacceptable'

Indian Youtuber Paras Singh's video recently sparked outrage after he referred to an Arunachal MLA as 'Chinese'. Many people spoke up against this racial discrimination, including Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao. Rao took to his Instagram and shared director Amar Kaushik's take on the whole incident, and called it unacceptable.

Rajkummar Rao's Instagram story

Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram stories recently to speak up about the racial discrimination faced by an Arunachal MLA. A Youtuber named Paras Singh posted a video and referred to the Congress MLA as a Chinese, which sparked massive outrage on the internet. Rajkummar shared a story posted by his film Stree's director Amar Kaushik, wherein he had stated that being ignorant about one's own country and region is stupidity and when the ignorance is expressed in an offensive manner, it becomes toxic. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor shared it on his IG handle and also wrote, "Not Acceptable. I agree."

The Arunachal Pradesh government recently filed a case against Paras Singh, a Youtuber for his racist remarks and ill will towards the people of the state. Singh, who goes by the name 'Paras Official' on his YouTube channel, had in a video posted on Sunday termed Congress MLA Ninong Ering a "non-Indian" and apparently claimed the state was a part of China. He made the comments while reacting to a letter written by Ninong Ering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wherein he had sought a ban on the relaunch of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Meanwhile, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union issued a statement to say that the people of the state are greatly hurt by the remarks. Even Chief Minister Pema Khandu condemned the racial slur on Twitter and said that the video aims at inciting ill will and hatred towards the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Requested @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji to not allow Chinese deception #BattlegroundsMobileIndia. It is a big threat to security of India & privacy of our citizens and a way to circumvent & disregard our laws.@AmitShah #IndiaBanBattlegrounds #NationFirst #AatmaNirbharBharat @ANI pic.twitter.com/H8nzUJ4aRk — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) May 22, 2021

Rajkummar Rao's latest

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the horror-comedy film titled Roohi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, which released earlier this year in March. The actor also completed the shoot of Badhaai Ho's sequel film titled Badhaai Do, which stars Bhumi Pednekar with him. Other than this, he has a movie named Hum Do Humaare Do in his kitty. Rao had three successful OTT releases last year including The White Tiger, Ludo, and Chhalang.

Image - Rajkummar Rao's Instagram Account

