Rajkummar Rao has often mentioned how he was very close to his late mother. The actor never fails to remember his mother on every occasion of his life and on March 8, his mother's death anniversary, he always pays his heartfelt respect. He recently penned an emotional note remembering his mother and called her his hero.

Rajkummar Rao recently shared a beautiful picture of him sending a kiss to his late mother's photo on his wedding day. The picture was taken seemingly right after his and Patralekhaa's nuptials as the Badhaai Do actor wore a garland around his neck. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "It’s been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I’ll always keep you in my heart and I know you’re always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me." "I’m a very proud son and I’ll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa," he concluded the note.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on November 15, 2021. During the ceremony, the actor seemingly had pictures of his mom and dad placed on a table. There were flowers and lit candles placed in front of the photos as Rajkummar Rao prayed before them. Sharing a black and white picture, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Here's to the ones that we got. Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not."

Last year, Rajkummar Rao had shared an unseen childhood picture with his mother on her death anniversary. In the photo, Rajkummar Rao could be seen sitting beside his mother, who wore a brown coloured saree. In the caption, the actor mentioned how he misses his mother and father and also penned two things that he learned from his mother. The actor wrote, "Thank you, for teaching me the two valuable lessons- 1)Compassion 2)Too always have faith despite the unfriendly circumstances. I am proud to be your son."

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming films

Rajkummar Rao was last seen sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in the film Badhaai Do. The actor duo will again star in the upcoming Anubhav Sinha directorial Bheed. He also has a Hindi version of Hit and Hum Do Hamare Do in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao