Rajkummar Rao Remembers Mother On Death Anniversary, Shares Two Valuable Lessons

Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful childhood picture with his mother. The actor's mother passed away while he shooting for the 2017 film, Newton.

"It’s been 5 years, Maa, since you left us, but, there has not even been a single day since, wherein, I haven’t felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me. Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother. I see you in every mother out there," Rao wrote.

Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Sunil Grover, Patralekhaa, Ali Fazal, and others dropped heart and folding hand emoji on the post.

Actor Rajkummar Rao in an interview with PTI had said that he immersed himself in work after the demise of his parents because that was the only way he could cope with the loss. Rajkummar lost his father Satyapal Yadav in September 2019.

"Me being an actor gave them the most amount of happiness. I know they would've told me that work is important and 'go and finish your work'. Work was the only way I could keep myself out of it," Rajkummar had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao recently announced that shooting for his upcoming comedy Badhaai Do has completed. Backed by Junglee Pictures and also featuring Rajkummar Rao, the film is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit Badhaai Ho!.

It is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy Hunterrr (2015). Pednekar and Rao were shooting the film for almost two months in Mussoorie and Dehradun.