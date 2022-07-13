Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Faced Rejections Over His 'built, Eyebrows'; 'What About Acting?'

Rajkummar Rao has established his place as one of the finest actors in the country, with films like Badhaai Do, Kai Po Che, and Stree among many others proving his mettle. The actor, who's now gearing up for the release of HIT: The First Case, opened up about his struggling period in the industry, wherein he was rejected over 'weird reasons' like the shape of his eyebrows, height, etc that had nothing to do with acting.

Rajkummar finally got his big break in Dibakar Banerjee's 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, with the actor mentioning he was 'glad' to have found makers who wanted someone for their acting skills. Rao iterated that it's the talent that stays, with other things being transitory.

Rajkummar Rao reveals he was rejected over his 'built, eyebrows'

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actor mentioned, "I was told so many things. You are not tall enough, your built is not right, your eyebrows are not in a certain shape and very weird things. And I was like what, what about acting? wo kisko chahiye (does anyone want that)."

Reflecting on his 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Rao added, "I am glad Dibakar wanted that and Atul Mongia saw that, the casting director of my first film (Love Sex Aur Dhokha). That’s the thing which will take you forward and nothing else. Eventually, the talent stays and nothing else remains.”

More on Rajkummar Rao's work front

The actor will be seen as a police officer suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in HIT: The First Case, which is all set to release on July 15. Directed by Sailesh Kolanum the film also has Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. Talking about starring in an action flick for the first time, Rao told PTI, "Nobody has given me action to do before 'HIT'. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The action is real, organic, and raw. This is a film I am proud of, it is presenting me in a different avatar. It is a good investigative thriller."

Apart from this, he also has films like Mr And Mrs Mahi, Bheed and Monica O My Darling in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAJKUMMAR_RAO)