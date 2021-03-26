Rajkummar Rao Reveals He Is Getting Offers From West After 'The White Tiger' Success

Rajkummar Rao is ready to explore opportunities in the West; the Bollywood actor in a recent interview talked about the response to his recent releases, The White Tiger and Roohi. He also discussed how he has gotten offers from the West after the success of the eponymous The White Tiger.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the entertainment industry heavily. Amidst complete lockdown, many films were chosen to be released digitally. But now that theatres have opened again, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been lucky enough to have a digital and a theatrical release right at the beginning, with films like The White Tiger and Roohi.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajkummar Rao shared how he has been receiving offers from the West after The White Tiger’s success. But he has not given a green signal to any of them since he is waiting “for something exciting” to come his way. Talking further about starring in Hollywood films, Rajkummar Rao feels it “would be fun” to explore the West because he had a great time working on The White Tiger.

The White Tiger starring Priyanka Chopra, Gaurav Adarsh, and Rajkummar Rao received critical acclaim and the audience has also given a thumbs up to the film. No wonder, the Ramin Bahrani-directed film has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category at Oscars 2021. Talking about the same, Rajkummar Rao said that film has performed well across the globe.

Recounting his time on The White Tiger sets, Rao described working with director Ramin Bharani as a “great experience”. He detailed that he has learnt a lot while working on the film and he is going “cherish” the film’s journey forever. Furthermore, Rajkummar Rao discussed the release of his horror-comedy Roohi in theatres.

In the interview, Rao said that he is happy with the kind of love the film has been receiving. As a self-proclaimed cinema lover, Rajkummar said that he has been missing the experience of watching a film in a theatre due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the interview, the Roohi actor encouraged the audience by all health care guidelines while watching films in theatres and take proper precautions.

Image Credit: Rajkummar Rao Instagram