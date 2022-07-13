Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film HIT: The First Case, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Sanya Malhotra. Ahead of its release on the big screen, Rajummar Rao recently interacted with Mashable India about the film and also reflected on how he was shocked after learning about the sudden demise of his Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajkummar Rao reflects on demise of Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

As Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao are set to appear in their highly-awaited film HIT: The First Case, the latter remembered his Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and mentioned how it was heartbreaking for him to learn about his demise. While recalling the time when he learned about the actor’s death, he revealed that he was at home and was about to have his lunch when he got a call on his landline. Adding to it, he revealed that a journalist broke the news to him while adding how he couldn't believe it.

He said, "It was heartbreaking. I still remember I was at home and was about to have lunch. I got a call on my landline number a few times and I picked up. A journalist was there and she broke the news to me. I could not believe it.”

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che featured Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Amit Sadh in the lead essaying the roles of each other’s friends.

On the other hand, in Rajkummar Rao's latest film, he will be seen playing the role of a police official, Vikram, who is investigating the case of a missing woman. He must do this while he deals with obstacles in his own life, like his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. The film will see Sanya Malhotra take on the role of a trained martial artist.

Speaking about playing a role in an action film for the first time, Rao told PTI, "Nobody has given me action to do before 'HIT'. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The action is real, organic, and raw. This is a film I am proud of, it is presenting me in a different avatar. It is a good investigative thriller."

Image: A Still from 'Kai Po Che'