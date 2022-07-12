Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra Pose With Delhi Police At Special Screening Of Film 'HIT'

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film HIT: The First Case. The movie will mark the second film in which the duo will share the screen space after the Netflix film Ludo. The film is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and its makers are leaving no stones unturned in its promotions. As the film is less than a week away from its release and will see Rajkummar Rao play a police officer, its makers recently held a special screening for Delhi Police.

Bollywood diva Huma Qureshi also attended the film's screening and showered the duo with love.

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Sailesh Klanu recently held a special screening of HIT: The First Case in Delhi. For the screening, the actor duo also went to invite Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Reportedly, the police personnel across the ranks were left impressed by the film's plot and realistic portrayal of the cop world.

Huma Qureshi was also stunned by the film and gave a shoutout to both Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. Taking to her Instagram stories, Huma Qureshi shared a selfie with HIT stars and penned, "Met these cuties in Delhi," and added that she also attended the film's special screening. Take a look.

Details about HIT: The First Case

The upcoming crime thriller HIT: The First Case is the official remake of the 2020 Telugu film Hit. The movie starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. Film's director Sailesh Kolanu has come on board to helm the official Hindi version of the movie.

HIT: The First Case will mark Rajkummar Rao's debut in the action genre. The actor, who has wowed the audience with his roles in Stree, Badhaai Do, Newton and more, his fans are eager to watch him play a cop in the upcoming film. Talking about his role in an interview with PTI, Rajkummar Rao revealed that he "thoroughly enjoyed" doing an action film. He also revealed the action in the upcoming movie is "real, organic and raw," and mentioned that he is proud of the movie as he is being presented in a different avatar in it.

Image: HIT: The First Case