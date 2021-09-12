Rajkummar Rao-Sanya's 'HIT: The First Case' Remake Begins With 'Muhurat'; Netizens React

South Indian movie remakes have been common in Bollywood for years, and the trend has continued even in recent years. After the success of Kabir Singh, more Hindi remakes have been announced, and one among them is HIT: The First Case. The movie will star Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra.

The remake of HIT went on floors with a Muhurat ceremony on Sunday.

For the 'Muhurat' shot, Rajkummar was seen posing with director Sailesh Kolanu, who had also directed the original movie. His co-star Sanya Malhotra was not seen in the picture.

The duo had recently worked together in the movie Ludo. However, they had been paired opposite other actors; the former starring alongside Sanya's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya was seen romancing Aditya Roy Kapur.



Among the others who were present at the event was T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, who is one of the producers of the movie. Along with him were Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore, who have both been listed as producers on the movie.

Netizens expressed their excitement for the movie and confidence about Rajkummar doing a good job.

More about HIT

HIT is a Telugu action thriller that had released on February 28, 2020. The title is an acronym that stands for Homicide Intervention Team. The movie was produced by Tollywood star Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. It had featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma as the leads.

As per reports, the movie was a success at the box office. The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime as well.

Even the sequel of the movie has been announced by Nani. It has been titled Hit: The Second Case. Adivi Sesh has reportedly been cast for the lead role in the movie.

HIT is set to be the next Hindi remake of a South film. The other films gearing up for Hindi remakes are: Telugu film Jersey, which will star Shahid Kapoor in the lead, Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which will star John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor, and Tamil film Vikram Vedha, which will star Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan.