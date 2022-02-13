Rajkummar Rao Says 'I Was Waiting To Collaborate With Anubhav Sinha'

In his 12 year-long journey in Bollywood, actor Rajkummar Rao may have worked with some of the finest filmmakers but he says working with director Anubhav Sinha on the upcoming movie “Bheed” was special.

Among his future line-up of films, the 37-year-old actor said he was waiting to collaborate with Sinha, best known for “Mulk”, “Article 15”, and “Thappad”. The two have teamed up for the first time for “Bheed”, billed as a hard-hitting social drama.

“I was waiting for the collaboration to happen. He is one of the finest filmmakers we have. After work, we have become good friends. It is very special to us,” Rao, who concluded shooting for the film in December, told PTI.

The National Award winner is also looking forward to his other film “HIT", which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, in which he will be seen playing a cop.

The movie, which is a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman. Sailesh Kolanu, who helmed the original film, is also directing the Hindi version.

Rao said he saw the original film when the team reached out to him, adding that the Hindi adaptation of “HIT” has been given a fresh treatment. It also stars Sanya Malhotra.

“I read the script again to see how they are adapting it in the Hindi language. Shailesh, who has directed the original, didn't want to recreate what he had done earlier. He made sure it looked different. For him the whole point is to start from scratch and treat it as a fresh original film,” he said.

“The story is so thrilling, every five minutes there is something happening. The twists and turns are brilliantly written and it has come out very well,” he added.

Rao has wrapped up the shooting of Netflix's Original film “Monica, O My Darling”, directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sriram Raghavan.

“It is a great thriller like how Sriram sir’s movies are. It should be released this year,” he said.

For his forthcoming movie, “Mr and Mrs Mahi”, which is set against the backdrop of cricket, the actor is learning to master the popular sport.

In the film, helmed by Sharan Sharma of “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” fame, both Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor will play the role of cricketers, Mahendra and Mahima. The actor, who reunites with his "Roohi" co-star Kapoor for “Mr and Mrs Mahi”, said the movie has much more to it than cricket.

“I love playing cricket and when you get to do a film like this…it’s fun. But then the film is not only about cricket it is slightly more than that. Cricket is certainly an important part of it but it is not only about cricket.

“It is beautiful the way Sharan has written the script. I am in touch with Sharan and we are discussing the character and doing some reading. It is a very special film,” Rao said.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, “Mr and Mrs Mahi” is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 7.

Asked about acting in international projects post-Ramin Bahrani’s “The White Tiger”, Rao said he is game to be part of English-language movies and series.

An adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name, the film also starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav.

“There were a few things that we were discussing but nothing materialised. I am very open to the idea of exploring English-language films and series,” he added.

Rao's latest film release is “Badhaai Do”, also starring Bhumi Pednekar.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)