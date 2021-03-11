Rajkummar Rao Sells Tickets Of His Film 'Roohi' At A Theatre In Delhi; Watch Video

The much-awaited horror-comedy flick Roohi has finally hit theatres across the country on March 11 and it is a treat for all Rajkummar Rao fans to see him on the big screen again. Apart from Rajkummar Rao, the movie also stars Janhavi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. Rajkummar Rao made a special gesture in order to promote his latest film and sold Roohi's tickets at a Delhi cinema hall on Thursday.

Rajkummar Rao sells Roohi's tickets in Delhi

Rajkummar Rao took the opportunity of surprising some of his fans in Delhi as he sold tickets of Roohi at a Connaught Place cinema hall. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor went behind the counter to sell tickets, which caused a frenzy among his fans. Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi marks Rajkummar’s return to the horror-comedy genre after the 2018 superhit flick Stree.

More about Roohi

Roohi, previously named Rooh Afza, is a tale about two small-town boys who one day, find themselves getting stuck with Roohi in a forest. Bhaura falls in love with Roohi at first sight but as they live together, finds out that she is possessed by a witch called Afza. Alternatively, Kattanni, who has no interest in Roohi, starts getting attracted to Afza instead. The movie attempts to untangle a weird love triangle between the three.

The movie is a part of producer Dinesh Vijan's Horror-Comedy universe that comprises films like Stree and the upcoming monster-comedy Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. The cinematic universe will also see films like Stree prequel as well as a sequel.

About Rajkummar Rao's movies

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in his debut Hollywood venture, the critically acclaimed Netflix film The White Tiger alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav. Before that, he was seen in the Netflix anthology film titled Ludo, where he starred alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his next venture titled Badhaai Do, which is a sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's movie Badhaai Ho. Rao will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the comedy-drama movie, the shooting of which took place in Mussoorie and Dehradun, earlier this year.

Image Credits: Rajkummar Rao Official Instagram Account