Rajkummar Rao Sets The Record Straight; Denies Rumours Of Declining To Play Gay Character

Rajkummar Rao is currently on cloud nine because of the nomination of his latest film The White Tiger at the 2021 Oscars. The Netflix movie is nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. This news comes shortly after the team's win at the 2021 BAFTA. Ramin Bahrani received a BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay, whereas Adarsh Gourav, who plays Balram in the film, was nominated in the Best Leading Role category.

The White Tiger is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Adarsh Gourav in prominent roles. The movie was released on Netflix on January 22, 2021.

Rajkummar Rao on playing a gay character

Rajkummar Rao will be seen playing a gay cop in his upcoming film Badhaai Do alongside Bhoomi Pednekar. The movie touches upon the issue of lavender marriage - a marriage where two individuals get married in order to hide their real sexualities as homosexuality is still considered taboo in today's society. He was also one of the choices for Dostana 2.

Recently, there were some rumours about him refusing Dostana 2 because of the role of a gay character. He denied the rumours and said that he is willing to play any character for a film. He has even portrayed the role of a lawyer, a terrorist, and playing a gay character is not something he shies away from. His reason for denial was the unavailability of dates, which was revealed long back.

Rajkummar Rao's filmography

Rajkummar Rao's movies span over a variety of genres. He made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Bannerjee's Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. He rose to prominence in 2013 with the film Kai Po Che! He essayed the role of a lawyer in Shahid. Recently, he is known for his comedy-horror movies like Stree, which is also the highest-grossing movie of his career so far. He was last seen in the film Roohi a horror-comedy, which also stars Janhavi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Currently, he has wrapped up filming for Badhaai Do, a sequel to Badhai Ho. Rajkummar Rao plays the role of a cop, whereas Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of a PT teacher. Both the actors play homosexual characters in the film. This will be the first time either of them is seen playing a homosexual character. Rajkummar Rao will also be seen next alongside Huma Qureshi in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling.