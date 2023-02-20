Rajkummar Rao Shares Heartfelt Birthday Post For His 'love' Patralekhaa

Actress Patralekhaa is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Monday (February 20). To mark the occasion, her husband Rajkummar Rao shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram account. He posted a series of pictures featuring him and Patralekhaa along with a sweet note.

He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday my love. @patralekhaa This is going to be one of the best years of your life. I love you." In one of the shared photos, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa can be seen posing for a selfie, in one other candid snap the couple has their arms around each other.

The Stree actor also posted a solo picture of his wife, in which she can be seen dressed in a casual white t-shirt as she smiled for the camera.

Check out the post here:

Earlier on Valentine's Day (February 14), Rajkummar also wished his better half with a romantic post on Instagram.

He wrote, "From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It’s your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and for always pushing me to strive for excellence. हर बार बस तुम ही मिलना।"

Check out his post below:

More on Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's relationship

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Chandigarh on November 20, 2021. Before getting married, the pair dated for eleven years. Whereas Rajkummar made his silver screen debut with the film Love, Sex, and Dhokha. Patralekhaa's first Bollywood movie was CityLights.

On the work front, Rajkummar's upcoming film is titled Mr. and Mrs. Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor. In addition, he also has Anubhav Sinha's Bheed in the pipeline. He will be starring opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the film, which will be released in theatres on March 24.