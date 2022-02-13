Actor Rajkummar Rao is currently garnering a lot of attention with the release of his latest project Badhaai Do, alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The film was released on Friday and it has received a fair response at the box office window and is expected to catch up in the upcoming weeks.

Rajkummar Rao is receiving a lot of love for his character in the film, in which he essayed the role of a cop, Shardul Thakur. The versatile actor is known to bring authenticity to his roles making them appear interesting and real. The actor has gone the extra mile and underwent a physical transformation for the film. Recently, Rao shared a picture that highlighted his transformational journey from Badhaai Do and thanked all his fans for loving his role in the film.

Rajkummar Rao shares his transformational journey for Badhaai Do

On Sunday, actor Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle and shared a before-after transformational picture. The picture featured his transformation from a lean to a muscular body. Sharing the picture the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor captioned the post as " The best feeling in the world is when you give your heart and soul to a film and to your character and get so much love in return from the audience. Thank you, guys. (two heart emoticons) #ShardulThakur #BadhaaiDo#BadhaaiDoInCinemas. @bhumipednekar @jungleepictures"

Here take a look at his post:

Fans showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons. A lot of celebrities too reacted to the post, Rajkummar Rao's Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote "Wow 👏👏👏Can’t ever forget you eating skimmed milk ka paneer, vegan protein, broccoli. Mera khaana nahi digest hota tha seeing your food.You’re incredible (heart emoticon)"Actor Sanya Malhotra dropped clapping hands emoticon in the comments section. Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekhaa too couldn't resist reacting and she dropped a fire emoticon in the comments section.

Here take a look at the comments:

More about the film Badhaai Do

Badhaai Do is the sequel to the critically acclaimed film Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. The plot of Badhaai Do revolves around the marriage between a gay police officer and a lesbian sports instructor for their families. The movie has been directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. It also stars Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadda, among others.

Image: Instagram@rajkummar_rao