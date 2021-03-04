Rajkummar Rao Shows Off New Look In Insta Post And Fans Go Gaga

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram on Thursday, March 04, 2021, to share a picture of his new look where he looks all dapper. The actor also penned a note revealing details about his upcoming film, Roohi. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao went on to show off his new look which is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a simple pose giving some intense looks to the camera. He is also seen showing off his new moustache look absolutely different. The actor is seen donning a mango coloured kurta along with a white pyjama. He completed his look with a pair of mojari.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet and simple note. He wrote, “Ready to meet you in theatres on 11th March. #Roohi”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Rajkummar Rao shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on the actor’s new look, while some could not stop going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “wow! You look quite dashing in this new look”, while the other one wrote, “my my, someone is setting the bar high”. Check out a few comments below.

About the film

The trailer of this much-awaited movie Roohi was released on February 16, 2021. It depicts how a ghost abducts brides when they are on their honeymoons and their husbands are not present. In just two days, the trailer for Roohi has garnered over 24 million views. The cast of the movie includes Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi in crucial roles.

The film has been helmed by Hardik Mehta and is bankrolled under Maddock Films' banner. This Rajkummar Rao movie is slated to hit theatres on March 11, 2021. The film was expected to release in June 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the makers delayed the filming and its release as well. But after a long wait, the movie is set to release on the given date.

