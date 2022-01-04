Rajkummar Rao Sings 'Maeri' For Patralekhaa At Their Wedding; Watch The Video

As the fans are not over the stunning glimpses of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's wedding, the Stree actor recently unveiled another beautiful moment from their wedding that stole the hearts of their fans on social media. The actor posted a video clip of himself on social media from his wedding in which he was seen with his friends dedicating a special song to his wife, Patralekhaa.

The moment his video surfaced on social media, numerous celebrity artists as well as fans dropped in hearty compliments in the comments section and even praised the actor for his singing skills.

Rajkummar Rao dedicates a hearty song to Patralekhaa on their wedding

Rajkummar Rao recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which he can be seen dressed in his wedding attire while standing on the stage with his friends and singing the popular song, Maeri for his beau, Patralekhaa. The video further gave glimpses of how the people who attended the wedding were enjoying Rajkummar's performance along with Patralekhaa. In the caption, he stated that it was a pleasant evening from their wedding and urged his fans to sing for the people they loved. He further mentioned that one should sing until it became an impromptu singing session.

The caption read, "#Maaeri@patralekhaa हमारी शादी की ये सुहानी शाम। Sing for the people you love. कहते हैं गाना आए या ना आए गाना चाहिए specially जब वो एक impromptu singing session बन जाए। Thank you @tusharjoshiii you super talented boy, for letting us sing one of our favourite hindi songs. With the most wonderful @anishjohn83 @vinraw @nowitsabhi." (sic)

Numerous celebrity artists namely Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gangwani and others took to Rajkummar Rao's latest Instagram post and extended their love for the actor by showering hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Some of them also complimented the actor for dedicating such a beautiful song for his beau while others were left in awe of the dreamy moment in the clip. On the other hand, even the fans swamped the comments section with sweet words of praise and some even stated that it was also one of their favourite songs. Take a look at some of the reactions to Rajkummar Rao's latest Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao