Rajkummar Rao Speaks On Doing 'wrong' Films; Says 'would've Been Okay Had I Not Done Them'

Bollywood's versatile actor Rajkummar Rao recently appeared as a guest on a talk show, Pinch. In the newly released teaser, the Newton actor can be seen discussing the cons of social media, his career choice decision and others. Rao also revealed that he is not entirely proud of several films that he worked on. The actor feels he would have gotten along just fine if he has chosen not to do those movies.

Rajkummar Rao on social media: "It’s a small part of your life, not your entire life"

In the short video clip, the show's host can be seen reading a number of trolls comments to Rajkummar Rao. One comment asked Rao to not try to be a hero, and to play his 'super-duper acting skills.' Rajkummar Rao rationalised this and replied, "They feel like this because they think, ‘You stick to acting because we have enough heroes. You concentrate on that’." A netizen called the actor Keshto Mukherjee, who is a renowned Bengali actor. Responding to the comment, Rao said, "But he was a great actor."

A fan asked the Made in China star not to take up projects where his 'art is not given enough due'. Rao was quick to respond, "I’ve taken up films that I’m not proud of. Nahin bhi karta toh chal sakta tha (it would have been okay had I not done them either). Some films are for the box office, some are for life."

Talking about the evils of social media platforms in the new teaser, Rao highlighted that it is easy for anyone to abuse celebrities from the comfort of their living rooms. He added, "I don’t take social media that seriously. Zindagi zyada sukoon bhari thi without social media. (Life was so much more peaceful without social media)." The actor went on to call it 'a shortcut to get instant fame'. He signed off, saying, "It’s a small part of your life, not your entire life. Don’t depend so much on social media."

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in a Netflix Original film titled Monica, O My Darling. The film also features Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, and Sikander Kher. It was only recently that the first look of the film was unveiled by the online streaming giant on Twitter. The list of upcoming Rajkummar Rao's movies also includes Hum Do Hamare Do and an untitled project by Sharan Sharma.

(Image Credit: Rajkumar Rao's Instagram)

