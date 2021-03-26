Rajkummar Rao Spent Days With 'no Money To Buy Food' During Initial 2 Years In Bollywood

Rajkummar Rao, who kickstarted his career in Bollywood with the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhoka, recently completed 11 successful years in the showbiz. In his illustrious decade-long-career as an actor, he has given several exceptional performances in both commercially successful and critically lauded films including Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Trapped, Stree, Judgementall Hai Kya and The White Tiger to name a few. On the occasion of completing 11 years in Bollywood, Rajkummar opened up about his journey and recalled the days when he had no money to buy food.

Rajkummar Rao's Bollywood journey has been "extremely tough"

While Rajkummar Rao's movies over the years have proven the National Award-winning actor's mettle as a performer, the 36-year-old has struggled a lot before carving a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry. The Ludo actor took a stroll down memory lane and spoke to PTI about his hardships during the initial two years in the industry. He said, "The initial two years when I was looking for work, it was extremely tough. There were days when there was no money to buy food. But my mother gave me that confidence and had this unshakable trust in me. I would call back home and they would send me money so that I could have food on my table."

Despite seeing major lows at the beginning of his acting career, Rajkummar never thought of venturing into something else.

Talking about the same, he said, "I never thought of giving up, of going back and doing something else. I never came with a plan-B. This is what I wanted to do ever since I was a kid. Things started moving post LSD and since then the journey has been good." He added, "When I look back, it feels surreal. I never expected this to happen, to do all these wonderful films and roles. I didn't come to this city chasing fame or money. I am in films because I really love it"

After starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma in the recently released horror-comedy Roohi, Rajkummar Rao will next be seen in director Harshvardhan Kulkarni's, Badhaai Do. The film is a sequel to the hit 2018 film Badhai Ho and will star Bhumi Pednekar alongside Rajkummar. The actor, who will be essaying the role of a cop in the upcoming film, says it is not "exactly a sequel" of the Ayushmaan Khurrana starrer. He revealed, "It's a different world with new characters but our producers are the same. I'm extremely happy with the way it has shaped up. Harshwardhan is a director to look out for. Bhumi and I had such a gala time making the film with him. The audience will see me in a new light with this one."

Promo Image Source: Rajkummar Rao Instagram